Missing person: Police appeal for information on 16-year-old Evan O'Connell
Police in Derry are appealing for information on 16-year-old Evan O’Connell, whose family are concerned for him.
By Laura Glenn
Published 4th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Police said Evan, who is 5’8”, was wearing grey Nike tracksuit with a zip up top and black Nike trainers with an orange tick.Evan left his home in the city at 2pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.Evan’s family are concerned for him and need him to make contact and come home.If you have any information ring 101 and quote reference number 2371 of 02/05/23.