Missing person: Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for teenager Mohammad Amin

Mohammad is described as 6’2, with short curly black hair, which may have orange dye in.

It is unknown what he is wearing.

He may have travelled to Belfast.

Mohammad was last seen in the Waterside area of the city on Sunday, May 5 at around 5pm.