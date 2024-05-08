Missing person: Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for teenager Mohammad Amin
Police in Derry have said they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for 16 year old Mohammad Amin, who was last seen on Sunday, May 5.
Mohammad is described as 6’2, with short curly black hair, which may have orange dye in.
It is unknown what he is wearing.
He may have travelled to Belfast.
Mohammad was last seen in the Waterside area of the city on Sunday, May 5 at around 5pm.
If you know Mohammad, or can assist with locating him, please call 101 quoting serial 1958 of the 7/5/24.
