The mother of Donegal Private Seán Rooney, who was killed while serving with the United Nations in Lebanon in 2022, has said she will ‘dedicate every bone’ in her body to ensure justice for her son.

In a statement issued by Phoenix Law on behalf of Natasha Rooney, she criticised the trial proceedings in Beirut and the outcomes.

Earlier this week, a military tribunal in the Lebanese capital sentenced the main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, to death.

He was not in court and it is understood he is still at large.

Private Seán Rooney.

Ayyad was also fined 100 million Lebanese pounds (€960).

It is understood that Lebanon has not carried out an execution in around 20 years.

A number of other defendants received lesser sentences. It has been reported that one defendant was sentenced to three months in prison and the same fine, while another was sentenced to one month and the same fine. Three others were fined 200 million Lebanese pounds each and another was acquitted.

Private Rooney lived in Newtowncunningham and also had strong Derry connections.

In the statement, Ms Rooney said that ‘whilst Seán was a brave and courageous Soldier, he was also a much-loved son, brother, fiancée and friend.’

"Whilst no Court case or litigation can bring Seán back, the truth and justice for his murder is the very least he deserves.

“What happened in Lebanon was not justice. What happened in Lebanon is unreflective of what we regard as a trial process. The trial into the murder of my son was heard and determined in less than half a day. Not only was justice not done, it was not seen to be done, with little to no information being disclosed or challenged in open Court.”

Natasha added: “In what other country would accomplices to the murder of a peacekeeping soldier be sentenced to monetary fines.”

She added how, as a family, they wished to ‘express our extreme disappointment and heartbreak at the recent Court proceedings in Lebanon and added how, ‘from the outset, Seán’s legacy has been tarnished with fake news and false narratives’.

“In the immediate aftermath, in what we believe was a concerted effort to shift the focus, the misnomer of a ‘wrong turn’ was perpetuated. The reality behind that narrative was very different. Over two years on, and we again have been left to unpick the jigsaw of illusion from the factual reality.

“The factual reality here is that the perpetrator who has been convicted for my son’s murder has been untraceable and untraced for many years. Not only did he not appear for his trial, but it is clear that he might never appear.”

Ms Rooney said she ‘expect more from the very country to whom my son died wearing with pride his native flag’.

"You would be forgiven for reading the Irish Government’s response as one of victory for justice. Again whilst such utterances are disappointing, they are unsurprising. In a Country where victims’ rights ought to be paramount, it would perhaps be wise for the Tánaiste to speak to me, before seeking to speak for me, in his public statements.”

Seán’s mother added that she was “not angry” but “determined”.

"My son died trying to protect his three comrades as he made all efforts to escape an armed gang who had surrounded their vehicle and fired their shots. He dedicated his entire life to protect those of his three friends.

Ms Rooney added: “In his name, I will dedicate every bone in my body to ensure justice for Seán.”

On Monday, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris said he was ‘disappointed and share the disappointment of Private Rooney’s family at the lighter sentences imposed on a number of those convicted today.’

"Seán Rooney made the ultimate sacrifice in the noble pursuit of peace. This is a difficult time for his family and his colleagues, especially those who were injured that night. All our thoughts are with them at this time.”

He added: "The central focus of my visit to Beirut last March was meetings with the Lebanese Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence, during which I raised, in the s­­trongest terms, my deep frustration at the slow pace of proceedings before the Lebanese Military Tribunal concerning those charged with Private Rooney's killing.

“I appreciate, therefore, the efforts of the court to bring forward the hearing date forward from September to today. During my visit to Beirut, I left the Lebanese Ministers in no doubt as to the absolute determination of the Irish Government to ensure that those responsible for Private Rooney’s death are brought to justice.”

Speaking after the sentences were passed down, An Taoiseach Micháel Martin that while he welcomed the conviction of the ‘main defendant, it is unsatisfactory that he is still at large.’

"Many will feel the sentences passed down on the other defendants are far too lenient.

“The justice system in Lebanon, and the delay in progressing in this case, was deeply regrettable.

“Peacekeeping is the most noble cause of all, and the role of the peacekeeper must at all times be honoured and respected.”

Private Rooney was laid to rest in Newtowncunningham following Requiem Mass in Church of the Holy Family in Dundalk, where he has strong family connections.

At the Mass, Natasha told how there were ‘no words strong enough, great enough to express the love I have for Seán and how proud I am of Seán’.