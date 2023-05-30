Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision at Manorcunningham in Donegal
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a road traffic collision at Manorcunningham in Co. Donegal.
By Laura Glenn
Published 30th May 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of collision involving a car and motorcycle shortly after 5:15pm on Monday, May 29, at Galdonagh, Manorcunningham.The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny. His condition is understood to be serious. The driver and passenger in the car were also taken to hospital for medical assessment.