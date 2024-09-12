The community of Muff united in heartbreak and tears on Wednesday as beloved Evan Craig was laid to rest.

Sacred Heart Church was overflowing with mourners, many of whom also gathered in the nearby St Mary’s Hall, to say goodbye to the hugely-popular and highly-regarded young man, who passed away from cancer at the young age of just 24.

Evan was a dedicated team member of Naomh Padraig and before the funeral Mass, his remains were carried on to the GAA pitch in Muff, where his heartbroken teammates gathered around their friend in a beautiful tribute.

Speaking at the funeral Mass, Parish Priest Father John Farren told how Evan was a fun-loving, sports-mad and energetic young man who was adored by his family and friends.

"The loss of someone we love is always sad and the loss of Evan at such a young age is a shattering and heartbreaking experience for his parents Grace and Joe, Ciara, Orla and Cloda and all the extended family and his great friends.”

He told how Evan’s love of sports began early and he had been ‘kicking a ball since he was able to walk’.

He played soccer for Quigley’s Point, Redcastle and various Inishowen teams and in GAA, gave his all to Naomh Padraig.

"His two greatest loves in life were Naomh Padraig and Celtic. That is, of course, until he met Cloda.”

Fr Farren described Evan’s relationship with Cloda as a ‘great love story’ and told how she never left his side.

Mourners heard how Evan was ‘getting ready for the next chapter in his life’ and had passed all his exams to become an electrician the week after he received a cancer diagnosis.

Evan, said Fr Farren, had many friends and he ‘valued their company and craic, especially over the last nine months’.

He adored his nieces and ‘they loved him’ and ‘he felt it was his duty to teach them a few songs, like Celtic Symphony and ‘Jimmy’s Winning Matches’ and the odd four-letter word as well.”

Fr Farren told how Evan was a valued member of his community.

"They say it takes a community to raise a child, but it also takes people to raise a community and Evan contributed a lot to building up that community in his short, very eventful and action-packed life.”

Evan, mourners were told, faced his cancer diagnosis ‘like an opponent of his’.

“He stood up and took it in his stride, without giving a step backwards, without giving a second thought.”

The entire community, said Fr Farren, stood alongside him in support and his friends and teammates were there ‘through thick and thin’.

A number of Offertory Gifts that represented Evan and his life were taken to the altar.

These were a jersey from Evan’s ‘beloved’ Naomh Padraig, the tools that Evan had planned to use in his career as an electrician, a photograph of his beautiful Cloda, who was ‘his rock’ and who ‘looked after him with commitment and care’ and a toy duck, as Evan had an ‘obsession for ducks’, and which served as a symbol of the ‘fun and laughter Evan brought to his family and friends’.