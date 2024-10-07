Murder investigation launched following death of man in Strabane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation, and made an arrest, following the death of a man in Strabane, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said: “Police received a report just after 11.30pm last night, Sunday, October 6, of an assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry.

“Sadly, the victim passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller continued: “While our investigation is at an early stage, I can confirm that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and he remains in custody at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation, and made an arrest, following the death of a man in Strabane.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue our enquiries, and a number of road closures are in place.

“We will provide a further update in due course.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the Victoria Road area on Sunday night between 6pm and midnight, or who may have captured CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1670 of 06/10/24.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, with total anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org