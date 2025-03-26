Netflix's 'Adolescence' and the Carndonagh connection to its psychologist

Adolescence. (L to R) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, on the set of Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix © 2024

The chilling crime story of Adolescence on Netflix has been confirmed as the most-watched limited series and UK title ever through its first two weeks – and it has a strong Carndonagh connection.

The series, hailed as “a rich work of social critique” by The New York Times, has already amassed 66.3 million views and one of its biggest stars is Erin Doherty.

Erin plays Briony Ariston, a clinical psychologist, assigned to the case of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.

With a name like Doherty, it’s not surprising to find out that Erin’s grandfather hails from Carndonagh in Donegal and her Inishowen roots are something she’s very proud of.

Erin won huge critical acclaim for her role as Princess Anne in the hugely popular series ‘The Crown’ and continues to impress audiences and critics alike in ‘Adolescence.’

The four-part limited series also stars Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), and each episode is filmed in one unflinching and continuous shot.

The gripping story unfolds in real time as the main characters — from the central family to the detectives investigating the crime — search for answers in the wake of a shocking tragedy.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Erin spoke of the incredible response the series has received.

"Every day someone is asking me: “Do you really understand the ripple effects of this thing?” And I don’t think I do...I don’t think it’s possible to. But this is what you hope for: For a work to impact others as it has you, to see it move people and get them asking bigger questions. I’m in the theater at the moment and I think it’s the best thing that I could be doing. It forces you to put it down for a second and just do the work. That’s what I needed.”

Erin was born in West Sussex and credits her grandfather for igniting her curiosity in people and their speech and mannerisms.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner recently, she told how she is proud of her Irish heritage, and is planning a big road trip to her grandfather’s homeland in the near future.