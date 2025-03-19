New leadership of Republican Defence Army issues warning to drug dealers

A statement purporting to be from the ‘new leadership of the Republican Defence Army’ has threatened to target drug dealers operating in the north west.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement issued to local media, including the ‘Derry Journal’, was accompanied by a picture of five masked men dressed in military clothing, who are holding pictures of former IRA members Don Brolly and Pearse McAuley, who both died last year.

The organisation said it is aware of ‘numerous criminals supplying and dealing in drugs within our communities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urge all those to desist and remove themselves from within our communities or we will be forced to act on the information we have received and are continually gathering.

The statement was accompanied by this picture of five masked men. The men in the photographs are on left, Pearse McAuley and on right, Don Brolly.

“We are armed and resourced and continue to monitor these anti-social activities and we remain committed to rid our communities of this scourge.

“Our message is very clear and simple, we know who you are, we know where you live and we will take action at the appropriate time, as we will not continue to allow drug dealers to poison the members of our communities.

"We will not stand by and watch the weak and vulnerable within our communities being targeted, nor will we stand idly by and allow anyone to instil fear through anti-social behaviour or indeed any behaviour that puts anyone at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “We are advocates of the Peace Process, but we cannot sit back and what our communities being decimated by the actions of these criminals and we will render the appropriate punishment if and when appropriate. You have been warned..”