The perpetrators fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of devastation that would scar a community for decades to come.Within two days of Sean Brown’s murder, the RUC said the LVF was responsible, but almost three decades later, no one has been charged.The passage of the ‘Troubles Legacy Act’, which becomes law on May 1, has drawn widespread condemnation from victims' families, and opposition from the Irish Government, the European Union, the United Nations, and all the main political parties in the North.Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences for those who co-operate with the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).As the deadline for the ‘Troubles Legacy Act’ looms, Murder of a GAA Chairman chronicles the Brown family's journey as they seek redress for the injustice of the murder of father, husband and grandfather, Sean Brown.On April 11th, the UK government announced it is taking legal action over the inquest into Sean Brown's death.