New series from 'Derry Girls' stars Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland are big hits

Derry Girls stars Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland are dominating screens this week as their two eagerly-awaited new series were released to critical and viewer acclaim.
By Laura Glenn
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
Louisa plays the title role of Nell in the new Disney Plus series ‘Renegade Nell’ while Nicola also takes on the lead role of ‘Maggie’ in Channel 4’s ‘Big Mood.’

In ‘Renegade Nell’, Louisa, who played Orla in ‘Derry Girls’, portrays a ‘quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.

The series premiered on Disney Plus on March 29 and is already a big hit with viewers. The original adventure series was written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) and directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe).

Derry Girls actors Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan pictured at the premiere of Derry Girls Two in the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road DER0819GS-08Derry Girls actors Louisa Harland and Nicola Coughlan pictured at the premiere of Derry Girls Two in the Omniplex Cinema, Strand Road DER0819GS-08
Nicola Coughlan’s comedy ‘Big Mood’ was released on March 28 and was written and created by Camilla Whitehill. The series follows best mates Maggie and Eddie, who, outlined Channel 4, ‘have stuck together through thick and thin’

"But as Maggie's bipolar disorder rears its head, can their friendship survive?”

The comedy is already sitting on the ‘most popular’ category on the Channel 4 app.

Fans of Nicola Coughlan, who played Claire in ‘Derry Girls’ are also awaiting the release of the third series of ‘Bridgerton,’ in which she plays Penelope Featherington. The third series of the show, which will premiere on May 16, will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Both stars are strong supporters of each other and Nicola recently attended the world premiere of ‘Renegade Nell’ in London, where she met up with her former co-star.

