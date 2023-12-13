News you can trust since 1772

New Superintendent Shaun Grant appointed to Buncrana Garda District

Superintendent Shaun Grant has been appointed to the Buncrana Garda District.
By Laura Glenn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:47 GMT
The new superintendent for Inishowen was previously Garda Inspector in the peninsula, before he was promoted to Superintendent to Cavan Garda District.

The news of his transfer to Buncrana was confirmed on Tuesday, among a number of new Garda Síochána appointments and allocations across the country.

Supt Grant, from Clonmany, was transferred to the position from December 11.

Buncrana had been without a Garda Superintendent since October, when Supt Barry Doyle was transferred to Sligo Garda Station.

