Superintendent Shaun Grant has been appointed to the Buncrana Garda District.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new superintendent for Inishowen was previously Garda Inspector in the peninsula, before he was promoted to Superintendent to Cavan Garda District.

The news of his transfer to Buncrana was confirmed on Tuesday, among a number of new Garda Síochána appointments and allocations across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supt Grant, from Clonmany, was transferred to the position from December 11.