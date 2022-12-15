Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Canning, who lives in the local area, said the community is deeply mourning the death of the young man, a member of the 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL, who lost his life when the convoy he was travelling in to Beirut came under attack.

Colr. Canning said everyone’s sympathies are with Private Rooney’s family ‘at this said time’ and also asked that privacy is given to them in the days ahead as they mourn their loss.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Private Rooney since his death was confirmed on Thursday morning.

The late Private Seán Rooney

A minute’s silence was held in Dail Eireann and An Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the country is ‘united in grief at the loss of a brave Irish soldier’.

He added that the country mourns with his family and colleagues. Tanaiste Varadkar said there will be a ‘full investigation’ into the fatal incident and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, who is in New York, was to meet this evening with the UN Secretary General ‘to discuss the loss of our Irish serviceman and the inquiry to follow.’

On behalf of the Irish Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh and Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin also expressed their deepest sympathies to the family of Private Rooney.

The Archbishops said, “Private Seán Rooney was serving with the 121st Infantry Battalion in the cause of world peace. Private Rooney’s bravery, honour and commitment to peace will never be forgotten. We offer our prayers for the happy repose of Private Rooney’s soul, and for peace and consolation of his family, loved ones and to the wider community of the Defence Forces. We also remember in our prayers the injured Private Shane Kearney and his family at this time.

“This tragic event, coming as it does so close to Christmas, when we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, reminds all of us of the work and sacrifices that our Defence Forces, and their families, are asked to make on our behalf to promote peace and reconciliation in our world.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the incident ‘is a reminder that our peacekeepers serve in dangerous circumstances, at all times, in the cause of peace."

President Michael D. Higgins also expressed his condolences.