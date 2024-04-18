Over 240,000 cigarettes, 52kgs of tobacco and a vehicle seized by Revenue in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On April 17, as part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized over 240,000 cigarettes, 52 kgs of ‘roll your own tobacco’ and a vehicle, following the search of the latter in County Donegal.

The seizure was made with the assistance of the local detective unit from An Garda Síochána.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Sobranie’, and tobacco, branded ‘Golden Virginia’, have a combined estimated value of over €244,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €191,000.

The Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure.

Two men have been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This Revenue said the seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.