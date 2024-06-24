Over 7,800 people who fled war in Ukraine now living in Donegal

By Laura Glenn
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:21 BST
Over 7,800 people who fled the war in Ukraine are now living in Donegal.

Figures released by the CSO show the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine are living in the Donegal Local Electoral Area at 2,072.

This is followed by Glenties at 1,551, Letterkenny at 1,415, Carndonagh Electoral Area at 887 and Milford at 851.

The Lifford/Stranorlar LEA is at 584 and there are 442 people from Ukraine living in the Buncrana Local Electoral Area.

Refugees from Ukraine walk on the jetty after arriving by ferry at the Romanian-Ukrainian border point Isaccea-Orlivka on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)Refugees from Ukraine walk on the jetty after arriving by ferry at the Romanian-Ukrainian border point Isaccea-Orlivka on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)
Refugees from Ukraine walk on the jetty after arriving by ferry at the Romanian-Ukrainian border point Isaccea-Orlivka on March 24, 2022. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Nationally, there were 107,406 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) given to arrivals from Ukraine between March 4, 2022 and June 2, 2024, under the Temporary Protection Directive. Just over 100 people had arrived in the previous seven days.

Women and men, aged 20 and over, made up 46% and 23% respectively of arrivals to date, while 30% were people aged under 20.

You can find all the figures for each CSO series on www.cso.ie.

