Over 7,800 people who fled the war in Ukraine are now living in Donegal.

Over 7,800 people who fled war in Ukraine now living in Donegal
Figures released by the CSO show the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine are living in the Donegal Local Electoral Area at 2,072.
This is followed by Glenties at 1,551, Letterkenny at 1,415, Carndonagh Electoral Area at 887 and Milford at 851.
The Lifford/Stranorlar LEA is at 584 and there are 442 people from Ukraine living in the Buncrana Local Electoral Area.
Nationally, there were 107,406 Personal Public Service Numbers (PPSNs) given to arrivals from Ukraine between March 4, 2022 and June 2, 2024, under the Temporary Protection Directive. Just over 100 people had arrived in the previous seven days.
Women and men, aged 20 and over, made up 46% and 23% respectively of arrivals to date, while 30% were people aged under 20.
