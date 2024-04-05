Over €75,000 raised in just two days to help bring home Donegal man tragically killed in Australia
Popular AJ Doyle tragically died over Easter weekend when the Honda motorcycle he was riding along Rutland Ave near Roberts Rd in Lathlain, Perth left the road and a collision occurred.
His heartbroken friends set up a fundraiser to ‘assist with the financial burden’ on AJ’s family, as well as for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and also to get AJ’s personal belongings brought home.
Despite only being set up two days ago (Wednesday), generous donors have raised over 123,000 dollars so far.
The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust are also working to assist with getting AJ back to his family in Donegal.A memorial service will be held in honour of AJ this Sunday, April 7 at Roe Gardens, Kings Park, Australia at 5pm.
