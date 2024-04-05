Over €75,000 raised in just two days to help bring home Donegal man tragically killed in Australia

A fundraiser organised by the friends of an Inishowen man killed in a motorcycle collision in Australia has so far raised over 120,000 Australian Dollars/75,000 euro.
By Laura Glenn
Published 5th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
The late AJ Doyle.The late AJ Doyle.
The late AJ Doyle.

Popular AJ Doyle tragically died over Easter weekend when the Honda motorcycle he was riding along Rutland Ave near Roberts Rd in Lathlain, Perth left the road and a collision occurred.

His heartbroken friends set up a fundraiser to ‘assist with the financial burden’ on AJ’s family, as well as for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and also to get AJ’s personal belongings brought home.

Despite only being set up two days ago (Wednesday), generous donors have raised over 123,000 dollars so far.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust are also working to assist with getting AJ back to his family in Donegal.A memorial service will be held in honour of AJ this Sunday, April 7 at Roe Gardens, Kings Park, Australia at 5pm.

You can still donate to the fundraiser on Go Fund Me at ‘In Honour of AJ Doyle.’

