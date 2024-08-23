Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza thanks Derry for 'love and solidarity' as hundreds welcome him to city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza thanked the people of Derry for their ‘love and solidarity’ as up to 1,000 people gathered at Free Derry Corner to greet him on Thursday.

The 25-year-old’s name is known across the world as he documented, on the ground and at great risk, the war in Gaza on his social media.

He quickly garnered almost 18 million followers on his Instagram page as he detailed, via images and videos, the crisis and devastation caused by the ongoing violence being inflicted on people in Palestine.

Motaz has been travelling around the world in recent months to speak to thousands about what is happening in Gaza.

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza speaking at Free Derry Wall on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

His trip to Derry included a visit to Museum of Free Derry, a civic reception from the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Lillian Seenoi-Barr and a sold-out ‘in conversation’ event at the Guildhall with actor Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

Hundreds of people also gathered at Free Derry Corner on Thursday afternoon, waving flags and banners, to welcome Motaz to Derry.

They then walked from Free Derry Corner to the Guildhall, chanting ‘Free Palestine,’ during which many people in cars waved and beeped their horns.

Speaking at Free Derry Corner, Motaz said he was ‘speechless’ in front of so much ‘love and solidarity’.

There was a large turnout at Free Derry Wall to welcome Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza to Derry on Thursday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

He told how he was there ‘as a messenger from my people to tell you we need your support’.

"We need your help because what’s happening to us is a genocide.

"I’m here to deliver the message of my people. The people who do not have a voice. I never chose to be in this place, but like any Palestinian I don’t have a choice. Thank you so much for caring.”

He continued: “The people of Gaza see you through my channel. They feel you. They are under real struggle and under ongoing genocide since 1948. This didn’t start yesterday or 10 months ago. Thank you so much and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Speaking to the Journal later in the Guildhall, Motaz’ message to the people of Derry was: ‘Thank you so much for what you’re doing, but unfortunately we need to do more. Because whatever we are doing, the bar of injustice is bigger.”

He added that ‘everyone can do something’.

"You can boycott, you can keep talking, protest – whatever you have power for, you can do.”

Motaz told how travelling around the world, highlighting the devastation inflicted on his friends, family and neighbours was making him tired, but he ‘can’t take a break, because at least God gave me a chance to be alive’.

"There are people living under the bombing and getting killed every second. I’ll use any chance in life to support my people. Because I am from there. It’s my home. I have a duty.”

Later in the evening, Motaz received a lengthy standing ovation in the Guildhall, and was also given a civic reception by Mayor Seenoi-Barr.

Addressing the hundreds gathered, she told how ‘in a world where images speak louder than words, few possess the courage to capture the raw and bitter truth’.

"We are privileged to welcome, not just a photographer, but a fearless storyteller, whose lens revealed both the heartache and hope of a people fighting for the daily existence.”