People of Derry urged to support 'Brigil' for Palestine at the Peace Bridge on Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derry Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign have called on local people to support their Vigil for Gaza, which will take place on the Peace Bridge this Friday, May 31.

Spokesperson for the group Catherine Hutton explained that these vigils or ‘brigils,’ as activists are calling them, are taking part on bridges across Ireland.

" In every County in Ireland people will occupy bridges on Friday to show solidarity for Palestine. The Brigil in Derry will fittingly be on the Peace Bridge. We will once more raise our voices and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The massacre of refugees in tents by the Israeli Occupation Forces this week and the pathetic ' apology ' by Netanyahu truly shows what a pariah state Israel is. It is outrageous that the British Government are still sending arms to Israel despite the ICJ and ICC rulings. How many dead Palestinian children will it take before the US, UK and EU finally take definitive action to stop the genocide?

Thousands of protesters take part in a march and rally, in Derry in January, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

“We ask the people of Derry to come out to remember the dead children of Rafah and to scream for justice. We must mourn the dead but keep on fighting for the living. "

The DIPSC Brigil will take place at 7pm on Friday, May 31 on the Peace Bridge.

Meanwhile, Ireland has. on Tuesday May 28, formally recognised the State of Palestine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government recognises Palestine as a sovereign and independent state and agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between Dublin and Ramallah.

An Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Palestine will be appointed along with a full Embassy of Ireland in Ramallah.

The Government noted the tragic backdrop to the announcement and again called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

Ireland said it recognises the State of Palestine in the spirit of peace in a ‘coordinated announcement with our friends and colleagues in Spain and Norway’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “This decision of Ireland is about keeping hope alive. It is about believing that a two-state solution is the only way for Israel and Palestine to live side by side in peace and security.”