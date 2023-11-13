Personal safety equipment to be issued for domestic abuse victims in Derry and Strabane

Home and personal security and safety items will be offered to victims of domestic abuse who are living in the Derry City & Strabane District to help them feel safer at home and when they're out and about.

Funded by Derry & Strabane Policing and Community safety Partnership (PCSP), the equipment incudes personal safety alarms and home security equipment such as motion detectors.

Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team Constable Rebecca Nelson said: “We are very grateful to Derry & Strabane PCSP for funding this equipment. Our aim is to ensure that victims feel safe, and feel supported by police. We believe this equipment will help victims feel safer at home, and when they’re out and about. We also hope it gives them the reassurance we are doing all we can as a Police Service to support and protect them.

“Tackling domestic abuse, in all its forms, remains a top priority and we will continue to relentlessly pursue perpetrators and work with our partners to create safe places in our communities for victims to reach out for help.”PCSP Chair, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “Derry and Strabane PCSP are delighted to announce that they are providing small items of security to PSNI for inclusion in domestic abuse packs. The domestic abuse packs will be handed out by PSNI to victims or those at risk of becoming victims of domestic abuse within the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Derry & Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership chair, Councillor Sandra Duffy, pictured with Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team Constable Rebecca Nelson and some of the personal safety equipment now available to victims of domestic abuse.

“The aim of this partnership approach is to help tackle domestic abuse in all its forms by giving victims within our community who reach out for help a sense of control to feel safe and secure in their home against their perpetrator.”The purchase of this security equipment is in addition to CCTV cameras funded by Derry & Strabane PCSP last year, which were installed at the homes of victims of domestic abuse in the city and District deemed as being at high risk.At the end of September 2022, the Police Service of Northern Ireland launched the first Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan, vowing to use every power available to pursue those who seek to harm women and girls, and also by working with partners.

Anyone suffering domestic abuse, or any other type of abuse, intimidation or violence are urged to come forward and report any concerns to the police. All reports will be taken seriously, followed by transparent and professional investigations.If you have any reason to think someone is in immediate danger, or your life may be at risk, call 999.If you’re experiencing domestic abuse or any other type of abuse or intimidation, or are concerned for someone who is, report it to us by calling 101.