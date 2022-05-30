Planning permission granted for Lidl store in Carndonagh: proposed €7 million investment in the town

The retailer is now set to invest more than €7 million in the locality as part of the project, which will create circa 30 new jobs with Lidl and bring the retailer’s store network in the county to nine. The project will also support 100 additional construction jobs through the development phase.

Lidl’s plans for the new location are set to incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system. It will also offer the retailer’s growing customer base in the county a superior shopping experience with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles.

The retailer’s new store on Station Road will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue. McLaughlin’s have traded in Carndonagh for over 60 years and propose relocating to a standalone purpose-built facility adjacent to the proposed Lidl store. Although the brand-new Lidl store will be located in Carndonagh, it will also cater to the wider Inishowen Peninsula.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the Lidl store in Carndonagh.

Brian Smyth, Regional Property Director for Lidl Ireland commented: “We have had a long-standing desire to offer a superior shopping experience to the vibrant and thriving community of Carndonagh and the Inishowen Peninsula, and as such we are pleased with the decision to grant permission for a brand-new store in the area this week. We look forward to breaking ground on this project and opening up our doors to the Carndonagh community in the coming months.”

Having first opened in the county in 2000 with its Letterkenny store, Lidl Ireland has become a true pillar of the Donegal community and currently employs more than 160 people in the county across its eight stores in Dungloe, Millford, Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Bundoran, and Buncrana. This brand-new state-of-the-art store in Carndonagh will bring even more job opportunities to the community.