Police appeal for assistance in locating family last seen in Derry in March

Police are appealing for assistance in locating the Abdi family.

Police are increasingly concerned about the welfare of the Abdi family.

Information suggests they may have travelled to England.

However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Police are looking for Hassan Abdi (18), Milhan Abdi (6), Mushaq Abdi (9), Reyan Abdi (13), Roman Abdi (10), Ruweda Abdi (11), Saadiya Shukri (45).