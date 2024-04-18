Police appeal for assistance in locating family last seen in Derry in March
Police in Derry are continuing to appeal for assistance in locating a family who were last seen in the city on March 14, 2024.
Police are increasingly concerned about the welfare of the Abdi family.
Information suggests they may have travelled to England.
However, this has not yet been confirmed.
Police are looking for Hassan Abdi (18), Milhan Abdi (6), Mushaq Abdi (9), Reyan Abdi (13), Roman Abdi (10), Ruweda Abdi (11), Saadiya Shukri (45).
If you have seen the Abdi family, please contact police on 101 Quoting Serial 1548 of 12/04/2024.