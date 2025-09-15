Police at scene of possible historical munitions discovery in Coleraine

Police are currently at the scene of the discovery of a suspicious object at a construction site in the Strand Road area of Coleraine.

It is believed that the object is a piece of historical munitions; however Army Technical Officers (ATO) have been asked to attend as a precaution. Police said that, at this stage, ‘no evacuation has been carried out and no road closures are in place but we would ask that the public avoid the area if possible.’