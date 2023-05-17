Police in Derry becoming 'increasingly concerned' for missing teenager Walid Safi
Police in Derry have said they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 16-year-old, Walid Safi, who left his home on Monday last.
By Laura Glenn
Published 17th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Police confirmed that Walid left his address in the Waterside on Monday, May 15, 2023. Police said that Walid may be travelling to Belfast or attempting to make his way to England.
If anyone has any information to assist Police with locating Walid Safi, you are asked to please contact 101 quoting the serial number 418 of 16/05/23.