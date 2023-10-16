Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing person last seen in Derry area
Police have said they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing person who was last seen in the Derry area.
By Laura Glenn
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
Joseph Colhoun is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has fair hair and blue eyes.
Joseph was last seen on October 3, 2023 in the Derry area. He may have links to Republic Of Ireland. If anyone has any information on Joseph, they are asked to make contact with police on 101 and quote reference number 1217 of 14/10/23.