Funeral details for the young soldier, whose home unit was the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk, were confirmed this evening, Monday.

The Irish Defence Forces said the removal of the remains of Pte Seán Rooney RIP to Holy Family Church, Dundalk will take place on Thursday, December 22 at 8.30am for 9am Mass. This will be followed by a burial service in All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, (Newtowncunningham) Donegal, with an estimated time of 3.30pm. He will be buried with full military honours.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney, has also today, Monday, December 19, announced that Books of Condolence have been opened in Lifford (County House), Letterkenny Public Services Centre and Carndonagh Public Services Centre, in memory of Private Rooney, who was killed in Lebanon.

Private Sean Rooney will be laid to rest on Thursday.