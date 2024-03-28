Raphoe woman and two daughters tragically killed in Mayo road traffic collision
Una Bowden (47), a native of Raphoe, who was living in Moycullen in Galway, and her daughters Ciara Bowden (14) and Saoirse Bowden (9) passed away following the collision between a lorry and a car, shortly before 2pm, on the N17 in Castlegar.
The tragedy has devastated the communities of Raphoe, Mayo and Galway and tributes are being paid to the family.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 00353 94 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
An Garda Síochána said it is aware that images of the crash scene are currently in circulation.
Out of respect for the family, they are requesting these images are not shared.
