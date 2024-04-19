Ed Sheeran. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images), Muff Liquor Company's Laura Bonner and Russell Crowe. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

‘Gladiator’ star Crowe and the ‘Shape of You’ singer Sheeran, are two of the company’s investors, along with singer Ronan Keating and comedian Jimmy Carr.

In a video on Twitter, Russell Crowe tweeted “Muff Lovers !! Donegal’s own ⁦ @MuffLiquorCo have signed a distribution deal with Lucas Bols in the USA. Young Sheeran and I had High Tea at the Dorchester to celebrate!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, they tell how it’s going to be available all over America.

On Wednesday, April 18, The Muff Liquor Company announced a US distribution deal with Lucas Bols, a leading global cocktails and spirits player.

The partnership includes an exclusive distribution agreement under which the Company’s wholly-owned US distribution platform Lucas Bols USA has obtained the US distribution rights for The Muff Liquor Company’s award-winning Irish spirits: Muff Whiskey, Vodka and Gin.

The Muff Liquor Company is an award-winning premium spirits company that hails from the village of Muff in Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was founded in 2017 by Muff-native Laura Bonner, who was inspired by her grandfather Philip McClenaghan’s passion to create wonderful spirits.

Ahead of the official launch date of October 2024, The Muff Liquor Company will open a Brand Home in Muff this summer.