SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin condemns those behind pipe bomb attack

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin.

A woman narrowly escaped injury after the device partially exploded at the back door.

Ms McLaughlin said: “I would unequivocally condemn those behind this heinous incident at Heron Way in the Waterside last night. There is absolutely no place for such incidents in our city and my heart goes out to the young woman who has no doubt been left extremely shaken as a result of this ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely lucky that nobody was harmed or worse in this incident. The whole community stands in opposition to such destructive acts that put people at risk. It’s also concerning that police are investigating if this incident was a sectarian hate crime.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Everybody should be able to live in peace without being subjected to this kind of attack.

"I would urge anyone with any information about this attack to come forward and assist the PSNI in its enquiries.