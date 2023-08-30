News you can trust since 1772

Search for Inishowen man stood down after body is recovered in Scotland

The search for a Quigley’s Point man missing from his home since July has been stood down after a body was recovered in Scotland, Gardai have confirmed.
By Laura Glenn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:45 BST

A Garda spokesperson said: “Following the recovery of a body at the port of Cairnryan, Scotland on 1st July 2023 and confirmed DNA analysis by Police Scotland, the missing person appeal in respect of Daniel McLaughlin, 74 years, has been stood down.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

Mr McLaughlin was last seen at his home in Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal, in or around July 7, 2023.

Daniel McLaughlin had been reported missing in July.Daniel McLaughlin had been reported missing in July.
He had been known to regularly visit Quigley's Point Village, Derry City and Carndonagh.

A missing person alert was issued after Gardai and family became concerned for his welfare.

May he rest in peace.

