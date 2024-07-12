Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed there is an ongoing security alert in Strabane, within the vicinity of Bradley Way.

As police deal with this, the Great Northern Link Road is closed between Lifford Road roundabout and Bradley Way roundabout.

While local diversions are place, drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

This is an ongoing incident and further details will be confirmed as they become available.

