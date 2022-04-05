Security alert in Waterside continuing as Corrody Road remains closed

The security alert follows a report of a suspicious object

It follows the report of a suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area yesterday evening, shortly after 7pm.

Corrody Road remains closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Chief Inspector Michael O ‘Loan said: “We know there is disruption to the community as a result of this incident, and we thank all those who are affected for their co-operation and patience as we work to make this scene safe.

“This area is used by local people, including dog walkers, and we ask that until the scene is declared safe, people heed the cordons we have in place in the area.