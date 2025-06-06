Seven calves killed in collision in Burnfoot

By Laura Glenn
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Seven calves have been killed in a collision with a van in Elaghbeg, between Bridgend and Burnfoot.

Gardaí in Co Donegal confirmed they received a report of a road traffic incident at Elaghbeg, Burnfoot, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, June 5.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A van was involved in a collision with calves which were on the road. The driver was uninjured. Seven calves were killed.”

Gardai confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice