Seven calves killed in collision in Burnfoot
Seven calves have been killed in a collision with a van in Elaghbeg, between Bridgend and Burnfoot.
Gardaí in Co Donegal confirmed they received a report of a road traffic incident at Elaghbeg, Burnfoot, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, June 5.
A Garda spokesperson said: “A van was involved in a collision with calves which were on the road. The driver was uninjured. Seven calves were killed.”
Gardai confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.