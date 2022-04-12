Shauna McDevitt to be laid to rest tomorrow
Shauna McDevitt, the Derry woman who tragically passed away following a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass on Sunday, is to be laid to rest tomorrow, Wednesday, April 13.
The Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh at 12noon.
Ms McDevitt (47) worked in the City of Derry Airport and her colleagues paid a poignant tribute to her following her untimely passing.
In a social media post, they said: “All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life. Shauna was truly, the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet. At this time of unbearable grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you as a family. Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched.”
Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The mass can be viewed live on the church webcam.