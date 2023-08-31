Michael O’Reilly (West Side Story, Leicester Curve; Matthew Bourne’s Lord of the Flies, Theatre Royal Plymouth) has reprised the iconic role of Johnny in the ‘biggest live theatre sensation of all time’ and both audiences and critics alike agree that he has made the role his own.

With standing ovations at every performance this spring, ‘Dirty Dancing The Classic Story’ on Stage is undertaking a 24 week UK & Ireland tour, performing at the Millennium Forum from Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael reprises his role as Johnny, alongside Kira Malou (Fame, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre; Penny on Mars) who is also reprising her role as ‘Baby.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Reilly ) and Kira Malou have reprised their roles as Johnny and Baby on tour.

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the wildly popular film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Featuring the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart-stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’ the show continues to sell out and is on tour for the fifth time since 2011.

Speaking to the Journal ahead of the Derry shows, Michael, who has portrayed Johnny in the show on a number of occasions over the past five years, promised that audiences will have the ‘time of your life’ next month.

"I feel very lucky that I get to do it. We’re very excited to get to Derry and meet the audiences there.”

Every time I come back. I feel I’ve something new to offer the role. It’s such a huge role to sink your teeth into and it’s such fun to do that.

Michael O'Reilly

"I try and find a balance in making it what it is originally, as well as making it my own work and also paying homage to what has come before – to Patrick Swayze and the Johnny he formed. I think it works well. You give the audience what they love and also give them what you want to do in the role as well, a bit of that originality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael told how the cast feel very lucky as the audience reaction to the show has always been ‘wonderful’.

"I always feel very lucky when I step on stage. I feel the audience is there with me and it’s a beautiful thing. The response from the people who watch this show is really amazing.”

While ‘Dirty Dancing’ is known and loved for many things, not least it’s stunning songs and dance routines, it also deals with many underlying societal themes and Michael said this is ‘more present’ in the stage show.

"Just because we have a bit more time. We have the same script as the movie and every scene that people known and love is there there, but we also look at the themes within in such as the class system and there’s a whole section of the play of the Martin Luther King speech, as well as the Kellermans going on holiday to what is meant to be a really progressive place. We’ve also obviously got all the stuff around abortion and trying to find the money – it deals with abortion laws, the class system, racism and these are all themes we’re still taking about now. And of course, the theme of Dirty Dancing is love and that’s timeless and I think all of this is why it’s so popular.”