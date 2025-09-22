An extra special equinox was experienced at the Grianán of Aileach, in Burt, Co Donegal on Sunday, as the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Inishowen Branch) joined others for the celebration.

The Grianán of Aileach is aligned with the equinox sunrise, a phenomenon recently rediscovered and documented by researcher and photographer Bettina Linke, who was present at the event.

At the autumnal and vernal equinox, a beam of sunlight passes through the ancient Grianán of Aileach fort in Inishowen, Co. Donegal, splitting the circular stone monument in two for a short time as the sun rises.

At precisely 8am on Sunday, a beautiful sunbeam broke through the dark clouds into the enclosure, and a full rainbow encircled the monument.

Ms Linke said: “It was very moving this morning. We’ve never had a ceremony quite like it before, and we’ve never had Palestinian flags here either.”

The prayer ceremony was facilitated by local creative Robert Arbuckle, who draws inspiration from Irish nature, heritage and culture. He said:

“This morning was very special because we were joined by the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign. We had a minute’s silence and a prayer ceremony, which was really profound and beautiful. I think it’s important to gather at these times and in these ways to support each other.”

IPSC representative Miriam Killiney said: “The Grianán represents our ancestral heritage, and throughout its long history people have gathered there at sunrise to experience the onset of a new season and connect with the natural world.

“This morning we were cognisant of the people of Palestine and the importance of highlighting the responsibilities on all of us to take action to stop the ongoing Genocide in Gaza.

“Standing together on this ancient ground, we were reminded that throughout the ages humanity has endured many of the challenges that we are facing in the world

today.

We connected with the energy of all those who have gone before us who have found ways to endure, create hope and re-establish balance. We took strength from the words, poetry and songs of those who joined us in the circle celebration led by Robert Arbuckle, and we left the Grianán feeling inspired to continue our humanitarian work.”