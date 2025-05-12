The two ‘beloved’ teenagers who sadly died in Buncrana on Saturday had, with their families, ‘travelled here for safety and found this tragedy,’ said Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown.

Bishop McKeown celebrated a prayer vigil in St Mary’s Oratory on Sunday for the repose of the souls of Emmanuel Familola (16) and Matt Sibanda (18), who lost their lives after getting into difficulty off the coast at Ned’s Point in Buncrana.

Hundreds packed into the church and many stood outside in a show of solidarity and support to the young men’s families, who have been left so devastated at their untimely loss.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Emmanuel, who was originally from Nigeria and Matt, who was originally from Zimbabwe, as both were valued members of the local community.

The late Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda. Pictures with permission from Scoil Mhuire and Crana College.

Their schools, Scoil Mhuire and Crana College spoke of their heartbreak and devastation at the loss of the popular students and confirmed they were providing guidance and support to their fellow students.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said he was ‘very saddened at the shocking and tragic passing of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda in Buncrana over the weekend.’

He added: “A heartbreaking loss of two young lives. Thinking of their families, friends, the local community and the first responders at this devastating time.”

The boys’ families were in attendance at the vigil on Sunday, which was concelebrated by Parish Priest Fr Francis Bradley, as well as Fr John Walsh and Fr Paddy Baker.

Bishop McKeown spoke of how, just 24 hours before, on Saturday, the sun was shining, sky was blue, sea was attractive, everything was wonderful.’

However, a ‘dark cloud has come over everybody in different ways, but especially the families of Emmanuel and Matt’.

He continued: “We have two families who came here and found welcome in Buncrana, who travelled here for safety, and found this tragedy.”

Bishop McKeown said that the community has been very much impacted by the devastating loss of Matt and Emmanuel.

“The community is affected as well, as there are many people here who have also been touched by other tragedies in their lives, in the water or on land.”

“Many of our young people are always very much affected by occasions from this, when you lose a schoolmate from Crana College or Scoil Mhuire – the ground seems to move under your feet.” It's no surprise there are so many from this generous, welcoming community here today to gather around the two bereaved families , we are all scarred by this and memories of past losses are awakened again.”

“Christians are in the season of Easter, but events like this bring us back to Good Friday. A mother at the foot of the cross, as her son is dying, and she is helpless. While there are no words, just tears.”

Tears of incomprehension, tears of love, tears of loss. Life is so precious, and so fragile.”

Matt and Emmanuel got into difficulty in waters at Ned’s Point and a spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI confirmed that, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, ‘a major rescue operation was enacted following reports of three young people in difficulty in the water.

"Lough Swilly RNLI along with Mulroy Coast Guard, Greencastle Coast Guard, Rescue 118, An Garda Siochána, the National Ambulance Service and many local boat owners worked together to try and bring the three young people to safety.

“A young man was located in the water by a former Lough Swilly RNLI volunteer who was out in his own boat. The young man was brought to Letterkenny General Hospital. A second young man was also recovered from the water. Sadly, both these men were pronounced deceased. The third member of the group made it ashore.

“We wish to acknowledge the work and cooperation of the emergency services and members of public on scene who came together to help in the rescue operation for the three young men. We always launch in the hope of bringing loved ones home safely and are devastated at the loss of the two young men who will not be coming home to their families.

“We send our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to their families and friends at this incredibly sad time and wish a full recovery to the third young man.”

Scoil Mhuire said they were ‘truly heartbroken over the loss of Emmanuel Familola.

Expressing sympathy with both Matt and Emmanuel’s families the school, in a social media post, said there were ‘no words that can fully capture the pain and sorrow we are feeling right now.’

“Emmanuel embodied the true ethos of Scoil Mhuire. He was known for his warm personality, gentle humour, and thoughtful nature. He immersed himself fully in our school community and was highly regarded by staff and students alike.

“Emmanuel had just completed Transition Year and was looking forward to starting his Senior Cycle. Just last week he completed a work experience in the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was ambitious and full of potential, always appreciative of the opportunities he was given and he never failed to show gratitude.”

“Today, we have lost a valued member of our school community and we are truly devastated. Emmanuel will be always be remembered for the light he brought to those around him in Scoil Mhuire.”

Crana College said they too, were heartbroken following the tragic events and the loss of their ‘beloved student, Matt Sibanda.’

Expressing condolences to Matt’s family, who ‘are grieving the unimaginable loss of their cherished son and loved one,’ the school, as with Scoil Mhuire, confirmed they had implemented a critical incident plan and worked with agencies, including National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) and Donegal ETB to provide support to student, parents and staff.