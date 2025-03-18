Teenager released without charge following fatal Letterkenny collision
A male in his teens arrested in connection with the investigation into a road traffic collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of St. Patrick’s Day, has been released without charge.
Gardai confirmed that files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.
The collision, in which the pedestrians were struck by a car, occurred at approximately 3am on Monday, March 17.
A man in his 60s, who was seriously injured in the collision, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday.
