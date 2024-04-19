The Henry Girls release new single 'Don't Fear the Night' and begin new tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The single is a captivating preview of their recent album ‘A Time To Grow,’ which hit the shelves on January 26, 2024, to widespread acclaim.

In celebration of the single release and their acclaimed album, The Henry Girls also began their tour on April 11, taking their mesmerizing live show to venues across Ireland. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of music as the trio showcases tracks from "A Time To Grow" alongside beloved favourites from their illustrious career.

With their enchanting harmonies and evocative songwriting, The Henry Girls have once again captured hearts with "Don't Fear The Night." Produced by the renowned Tommy McLaughlin at Attica Audio, Co. Donegal, the track showcases the trio's musical evolution and their ability to create a rich tapestry of sound.

The Henry Girls

Following the success of their recent collaboration with BBC Folk Singer Of The Year, Ríoghnach Connolly, on the powerful single "Not Your Fight," The Henry Girls continue to push boundaries with their latest offering. "Don't Fear The Night" promises to captivate listeners with its haunting melodies and poignant lyrics, further solidifying the trio's reputation as masters of their craft.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 19 - Abymill Theatre Abbeyville, Fethard, Co. Tipperary

April 20 - Dolan's 3 Dock Road, Limerick, Co. Limerick

April 21- De Barra's 55 Pearse St., Clonakilty, Co. Cork

May 9 - Monroe's, Galway, Co. Galway

May 10 - Inishowen Pride Fundraiser An Grianan Hotel, Burt, Co. Donegal

May 12 - Spirit Store George's Quay, Dundalk, Co. Louth

May 19 - Cork Roots Festival, Coughlan's Bar, Cork, Co. Cork

June 14 - Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady, Co. Derry

