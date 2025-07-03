'This community is raw with grief': Heartbreak across Inishowen and North West after little girl dies in road traffic collision

There is a palpable sense of shock and sorrow across Inishowen and the wider north west following the tragic news that a young girl has passed away in a road traffic collision in Carndonagh.

The fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R240 at Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal on Wednesday, July, 2.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a car and a van on the R240.

A female passenger, a young child, was fatally injured.

The community is 'raw with grief' following the passing of a little girl in Carndonagh. Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com

A female driver of the car, a male front seat passenger and a female child who was a rear passenger were all removed from the scene to hospital with serious injuries.

Donegal County Councillor Albert Doherty, who lives in Carndonagh, said: “We are devastated over the loss of a young life and the serious injuries of others. This community, presently, is raw with grief.

“Unfortunately it’s an issue that a number of Inishowen families have had to deal with in the past and recent times and we will pull together and support the family, as a caring community. We will also hope and continue to pray for a full recovery for those who have been injured.”

The Sinn Féin councillor also paid tribute to emergency services who attended the scene on Wednesday evening.

“It’s important we pray tribute to all those involved in the emergency response and let them know how much they are so greatly appreciated. We’d hope they’d also get the supports they need.”

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue also paid tribute. “Such devastating news this morning of the death of a young girl in a road traffic collision at Glentogher. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all her family and friends and to those injured and in hospital for their recovery.”

Donegal TD, Padraig Mac Lochlainn posted: "Such heart breaking news this morning about another tragedy on our roads in Donegal.

"Out thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl who has died outside Carndonagh and all of those who are seriously injured."

Meanwhile Derry MP Colum Eastwood said: "Absolutely heartbreaking that a young girl has died in Carndonagh following a collision between a car and a van. Thinking of her family and the whole community who will be grieving this morning.

"Three other people are being treated at Altnagelvin for serious injuries. Praying for them and the staff today."

Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal were also among the many who said their thoughts and prayers were with those directly affected by the tragedy.

A spokesperson posted: "Road Victim Support Northern Ireland- Donegal wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and community affected by the tragic road collision that occurred yesterday evening near Carndonagh, County Donegal.

"It is with great sadness we acknowledge the loss of a young girl, whose life was tragically cut short in this devastating incident. Our thoughts are also with the three other individuals, including a child and the driver of the car, who remain in serious condition in hospital.

"This heartbreaking event is a stark reminder of the fragility of life on our roads. Behind every crash statistic are families and communities left devastated by loss, injury, and trauma.

"Road Victim Support Northern Ireland-Donegal remain available to support those impacted by this tragedy."

Life After added: "We are saddened to hear that a young girl has passed away after being involved in an RTC near Carndonagh County Donegal.

"Could everyone please keep the victims family circle in your thoughts and prayers and the other passengers who are not well in hospital."

“We are saddened to hear that a young girl has passed away after being involved in an RTC near Carndonagh County Donegal.

“Could everyone please keep the victims family circle in your thoughts and prayers and the other passengers who are not well in hospital."