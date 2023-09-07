Three people injured after car strikes outdoor seating area in Donegal Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred in Donegal Town, yesterday evening, Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

At approximately 7.50pm, a car struck an outdoor seating area at a licensed premises on Tirchonaill Street.

One woman aged in her 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. A man and a woman (60s) were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Gardai said investigations are continuing.

No further information is available at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Anyone who was travelling in in the area of Tirchonaill Street, Donegal Town, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and has video camera footage (including dash-cam) from this area at this time, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.