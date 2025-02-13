Trial over killing of Donegal Private Seán Rooney postponed to September

By Laura Glenn
Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:59 BST
Irish Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris TD has expressed ‘further disappointment’ as the trial of those indicted for the killing in Lebanon of Donegal soldier Private Seán Rooney was again postponed.

Pte Rooney, who was from Newtowncunningham and had strong links to Derry, was killed on December 14, 2022 while on duty in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Tánaiste Harris TD, expressed his ‘further disappointment on learning that the hearing into the trial of those indicted for Private Seán Rooney’s killing was further postponed until September 17 2025, and that none of those indicted for the killing appeared in court in Beirut.”

The Department was represented in court by its Beirut-based lawyer.

Private Seán Rooney.

In a statement, the Tánaiste added: “While the lack of progress with the criminal trial remains a source of considerable disappointment to the family of Private Rooney, the Tánaiste and the Government are hopeful that with newly established Government and court structures in Lebanon that progress will be made in bringing those responsible for the death of Private Rooney to justice.”

He continued: “The Government has repeatedly stressed the need for justice to be served in this case and has, on a number of occasions, raised the issue with the Lebanese Defence and Foreign Affairs Ministers. The Tánaiste will continue to make strong representations on this matter to his Lebanese counterparts, and with the United Nations, in terms of ensuring that justice is served for Private Rooney’s family.”

He confirmed that Private Rooney’s family has been informed of the developments.

