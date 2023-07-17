Tributes paid to 'gentleman' Jim Quinn as community mourns a 'great character'

Jim helped and supported many people across Inishowen and beyond over the years and was remembered as ‘one of the truly great characters of Donegal,’ by TD Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

The Sinn Fein TD added how Jim, who was in his 60s and who was involved in a collision on Friday, was ‘known and loved, far and wide, for managing local football teams, to his famous palm reading sessions, to helping so many people in distress and for his faith in Padre Pio’.

Deputy MacLochlainn added that Jim was a ‘proud and dedicated Irish Republican like his father Jimmy Quinn before him’,

The late Jim Quinn.

Sinn Fein County Councillor Jack Murray described Jim as a ‘gentleman’ and added how every time he met him he was ‘upbeat and happy- a great quality in any person.’

Colr Murray offered his sincerest condolences to Jim’s family and friends.

Lough Swilly RNLI, of which Jim was a volunteer crew member, also paid tribute, and told how he had been ‘heavily involved at the station in the early years’.

They added that everyone at the station was ‘deeply saddened to hear the sad news’ of his untimely death.

Jim, formerly from Backhill, Meenagory, Buncrana, passed away on Friday afternoon. He had been involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision at Tooban at around 4.30pm. A female passenger, in her early 60s, was uninjured. Jim’s Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church, Cockhill.