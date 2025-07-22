Tributes paid to 'one of life's gentlemen' Gavin Burke following sad passing
Mr Burke, who was from Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham, worked for Donegal County Council’s Culture Division.
Donegal County Library, in a tribute on social media, said he ‘personified what it means to be a public librarian’.
“With a warm smile and pleasant nature he went to great lengths to help everyone who walked through the door of the library. His passing will leave a big void in our team. At dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”
Donegal County Museum also paid tribute on social media and said all involved with the museum vere ‘very sad on the passing of our wonderful colleague Gavin,’
They added: “He truly was one of life’s gentlemen and will be greatly missed.”
On Monday, Donegal County Council adjourned their meeting for five minutes to mourn Mr Burke’s death and those of three other people in the county, including Natalie McLaughlin and her daughter, Ella from Carndonagh and Edgar Scott, Dunfanaghy, and Craigavon, Co. Armagh. Donegal County Councillor Ciaran Brogan said: “I know he has family members employed at the council. It’s a difficult time for his family and indeed our own staff in the council who worked with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burke family for the late Gavin, may he rest in peace.”
A funeral notice for Mr Burke said he would be deeply missed by his parents Annette and Martin, brothers, sisters, wider family circle, friends and neighbours,
Mr Burke’s funeral Mass took place on Tuesday in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.