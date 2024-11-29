Two men arrested after €40,000 of suspected cannabis seized in Inishowen

Gardaí in Donegal have arrested two men, and seized suspected cannabis worth €40,000 in Inishowen.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Customs, Customs Dog Unit and Gardaí from the Buncrana District, carried out searches under warrant, of two residences in the Inishowen area.

Two men (aged in their 20’s) were arrested in connection with the searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of the searches, suspected cannabis with an approximate value of €40,000 was seized, along with drugs paraphernalia.

Gardaí in Co. Donegal have arrested two men, and seized suspected cannabis worth €40,000

The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The two arrested men are currently detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Garda stations in the Co. Donegal area.

They are expected to appear before a special sitting of Donegal Town District Court today, Friday, November 29, at approximately 12noon.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has information in relation to the sale and supply of controlled substances in Co. Donegal or the border region, to contact the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit on 0035374 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.