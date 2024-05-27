Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been arrested in relation to the investigation into a fatal explosion in Creeslough.

In a statement on Monday, Gardai said the ‘investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer’.

“The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí, in Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

“This morning, Monday, May 27, 2024, investigating Gardaí have arrested two persons (a man and a woman aged in their 40’s) for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.