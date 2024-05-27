Two people arrested in relation to Creeslough explosion investigation
In a statement on Monday, Gardai said the ‘investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer’.
“The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí, in Donegal Division supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies including the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) & the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).
“This morning, Monday, May 27, 2024, investigating Gardaí have arrested two persons (a man and a woman aged in their 40’s) for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.
“Both are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.”
