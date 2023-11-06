Two people killed in road traffic collision in Gleneely in Donegal
Gardaí and emergency services are attending a fatal road traffic collision on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, Co. Donegal, this morning, November 6.
The single vehicle collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 12:30am.
Two occupants of the car, a female and male aged in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital. The third occupant of the car, a male aged in his late teens, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
The R238 remains closed. Local diversions are in place.
A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning.
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.