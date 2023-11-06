Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gardaí and emergency services are attending a fatal road traffic collision on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, Co. Donegal, this morning, November 6.

The single vehicle collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 12:30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two occupants of the car, a female and male aged in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital. The third occupant of the car, a male aged in his late teens, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A male and female, both in their late teens, have been killed in a road traffic collision in Gleneely.

The R238 remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1:00am and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.