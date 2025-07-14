Two people rescued after dinghy is swept out to sea off Pollan Bay in Donegal
At 3.54pm on Sunday, July 13, Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to launch both boats.
The Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter was also tasked to the scene.
A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI confirmed: “Two people in their 20s were swept out to sea just off Pollan Bay in a dinghy. Both boats quickly made their way to the area and the casualties were picked up by the Atlantic 85 and taken to the shore where they were met by an ambulance and Gardaí.”
It is understood that friends of the pair were also on shore to meet them following the rescue and there was much relief all around and gratitude to the RNLI crew.
Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly paid tribute to the crew.
"There was a lot going on in Buncrana with the Donegal game on, the music festival and the town was really busy. The volunteer crew did well launching both boats so quickly. There was an off-shore wind blowing.”
He added that the ‘outcome could have been so different’.
Sunday’s shout was the third for the Lough Swilly RNLI in a number of days.
On Thursday, July 10, they were tasked to assist three people onboard a small boat that had developed mechanical problems.
When they arrived on scene, the volunteer crew decided to set up a tow and take the boat to the safety of Fahan Marina.
And, on Tuesday, July 8, they were were tasked to assist two people onboard a yacht that had got into difficulty on the Lough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.