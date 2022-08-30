Two teenagers who died in Enagh Lough tragedy are named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian.

Tributes have been paid to the two 16-year-olds, who were both from the Kerala community in the city.

In a post on social media, Keralaasso Derry said they were ‘extremely heartbroken with the devastating tragedy with the loss of our two youngsters, Mr Reuven Simon and Mr Joseph Sebastian, happened in Enagh Lough yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with all our families and friends at this difficult time!”

Kumon Foyle Study Centre shared the post and added: ‘Knowing that these 2 young boys were my students in their primary years, it’s come as such shocking news to learn about the terrible loss. Utterly devastating incident that was totally uncalled for.

“The heartbroken families and the wider community will be in our prayers. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to all of them.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan spoke of the devastation and heartbreak that has been felt across Derry since the tragedy.