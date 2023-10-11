UN shares details of inquiry into death of Pte Sean Rooney with Irish Government

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louth Sinn Fein TD Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú last week tabled a parliamentary question in the Dáil, asking for an update on the investigation into the death of the 24-year-old from Newtowncunningham, who also had strong connections to Dundalk and Derry.

Private Rooney was killed while on duty in Lebanon on December 14, 2022.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Ó Murchú said Pte Rooney’s loss will ‘be felt by all of us, but particularly those in Donegal and Dundalk, for a long time to come’.

Private Sean Rooney.

He added: "The Tánaiste has been very clear that all facts would be uncovered and that all would be done in delivering justice. I think ‘no stone unturned’ was the term he used. There has been a huge level of engagement with the Lebanese authorities. That obviously limits what can be said because a judicial process is in play. On 14 July, there were court proceedings. I do not think the defendants were there. On 30 August, there was another hearing but I do not have information on whether the defendants were there. There is another to be held on 15 December.”

Deputy Ó Murchú asked for ‘information on that’ and added how the UN ‘has also carried out a board of inquiry,’ which has ‘concluded and it has been shared with Ireland.. for official use only.’

He asked if it could also be shared with the Defence Forces or with Pte Rooney’s family.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Deputy Micheál Martin said there has been ‘ongoing engagement with the family on this question’.

"Maybe I could talk to the Deputy to get more clarity on the specific asks. There was a UN initial inquiry and my understanding is that that then goes to a board of inquiry.”

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú responded that this has concluded.

The Tánaiste replied that he will ‘come back to the Deputy on that’.