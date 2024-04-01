Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Úna Bowden (nee Carlin) and her daughters Ciara Bowden (14), and Saoirse Bowden (10), who lived near Moycullan, Galway, died following a fatal road traffic collision on the N17 in Castlegar, Co. Mayo on March 26.

Úna, who was married to David, was a native of Raphoe in Donegal.

She and her daughters will repose at the home of Úna’s father John Carlin, (Carlin Farm) Miltown, Raphoe, from 7pm on Monday, April 1.

Una, Ciara and Saoirse Bowden.

Their funeral will leave from there on Wednesday, April 3 at 11am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, with interment afterwards in the family plot in the old graveyard, Convoy.