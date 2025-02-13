Verdict in Buncrana's Danielle McLaughlin murder trial now expected tomorrow

The verdict in the long-running trial of the man accused of the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin is now expected to be delivered tomorrow, Friday, in India.

Judgment in the seven-year trial was expected at the Margao District and Sessions Court in Goa today, Thursday, however this was suspended until 2.30pm local time tomorrow (around 9am in Ireland) Friday February 14, and it is hoped that the hearing will go ahead.

Danielle McLaughlin was just 28 years old when she was found dead in Goa in 2017.

Vikhat Bhagat (31) has been charged with the murder and rape of Danielle and his trial has been ongoing in India since 2018. He denies the charges.

Danielle’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, sister Joleen and friend Louise travelled from Buncrana to India earlier this week for the judgement.

Vikram Varma, Counsel for Danielle, confirmed the judgement had been adjourned to Friday afternoon. He said the accused appeared via video conference and was told of the adjournment.

He added that the prosecution hoped that ‘justice will be done.’

Mr Varma said the prosecution had worked for eight years to put the evidence together, ‘but the mind of the judge is never known until she pronounces the judgement’.

There have been delays and adjournments to the court case.

Speaking to the Journal before she left for India, Andrea said that, after a gruelling eight years waiting for the end of the trial, she ‘never thought’ she’d get to this stage.

"It has just seemed never ending.”

Andrea added while she was nervous about travelling to Goa and the verdict, it was something she had to do for Danielle.

"It wouldn’t be somewhere I would choose to go, but Danielle loved it there. I’m going there for her and Danielle’s friends told me that she’d be proud of me for doing it.

"I need the trial to be over now so that I can start grieving. I haven’t been able to start because we’ve been waiting on this to be over for so long.”

Almost 12,000 euro was raised via a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the costs of Danielle’s family travelling to India.

Danielle was repatriated to Donegal following her death and was remembered at her funeral as someone who ‘made a huge impression on people’s lives’.